US government shutdown only a crisis if more than 10 days, says Tradeshift CEO

One of the founders of cloud-based supply chain firm Tradeshift said Monday that the U.S. government shutdown will not be a crisis if it lasts less than 10 days.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers woke up today to find the U.S. government still shut down. Senators were set to vote at 12 p.m. ET on a funding bill to get the government moving again.

Christian Lanng, Tradeshift's CEO and co-founder, said it was unusual to see "peak Dow" and a government shutdown at the same time.

"It is kind of strange and obviously, it will have some impact but I do think this is political grandstanding rather than a real economic impact," he told CNBC at The Sanctuary in Davos, Switzerland.

"I think it will be resolved within 10 days, but if not it will be a crisis."

Tradeshift is a firm that claims to simplify procurement, expenses management and business travel. It stands to benefit from flourishing international trade.

But Lanng said isolationist policies, such as those that have been espoused by the U.S. government of late, would not harm his company.

"Globalization is a trend that has lasted 4,000 years. I don't think people realize how deeply it is integrated into our daily lives.

"If the U.S. steps out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) then what America might discover is, while it is a very powerful nation with a big economy, the world will move on," he said.