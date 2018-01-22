Eagles 'underdog' merchandise raises $100,000 for Philadelphia schools before the Super Bowl

After the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons 15-10 in the second round of the NFL playoffs, the Eagles' Lane Johnson amused viewers by putting a German Shepherd mask over his head. It signified that most NFL analysts had bet against his team: They were the underdogs.

The day after the win, the masks sold out on Amazon, which prompted Johnson to come up with a plan to benefit the city he represents. He collaborated with the Philly-based retailer Oldies.com to sell the masks and have 65 percent of the proceeds go to a fund supporting the School District of Philadelphia. He also promised the fund 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of a shirt with the phrase "Home Dogs Gonna Eat" on his own site.

And, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, he has already raised more than $100,000.

The masks and shirts are currently sold out on both Oldies and Johnson's site, as they are on Amazon, but Oldies promises that more masks will be available this Wednesday.

During Sunday's NFC Championship game, in which the Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7, booking a trip to face the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl once again, the stands were full of them.

Defensive end Chris Long, who also wore one of the masks after the game against the Falcons, has already established himself as a fervent supporter of educational causes.

Last October he pledged to give his entire salary from this season to scholarship funds and an educational equity campaign called Pledge 10 for Tomorrow. Former U.S. President Barack Obama called him an example of "what's best about America."