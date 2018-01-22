Here's how your senators voted on the measure to reopen the government

After weekend of public bickering, lawmakers Monday moved to reopen the federal government after Senate Democrats dropped their objections to a temporary funding bill as part of deal with Republicans leaders to begin negotiations on immigration and other issues.

The measure needed 60 votes to clear a key procedural hurdle, and Democrats provided 33 of the 81 it got. Eighteen senators, including members of both parties, were opposed.

Before the government can reopen the Senate must vote on final passage, the House must approve in turn, and President Donald Trump must sign the measure.

The vote marked the fourth time this fiscal year that Congress, unable to agree on a full year of spending, has approved a temporary patch to keep the government funded.

Here's how each senator voted on the series of stopgap budget measures: