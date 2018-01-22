Senators have enough votes to end government shutdown

Whether McConnell holds to his assurance, and whether the Senate can pass an immigration bill, remains to be seen. Democrats were holding out to get to vote on shielding those immigrants as part of a spending bill, but appeared not to have that demand met.

However, Schumer said he trusted McConnell's pledge.

"I expect the majority leader to fulfill his agreement to the Senate," the New York Democrat said, adding that if he does not, he will have "breached the trust" of bipartisan senators who worked the chamber out of an impasse.

Immediately after Schumer spoke, McConnell again cast the shutdown as a Democrat-driven decision over "illegal immigration."

"I think if we've learned anything during this process it's that a strategy to shut down the government over the issue of illegal immigration is something that the American people didn't understand," the senator said.

Numerous Democrats who opposed a funding bill on Friday night voted to advance the legislation on Monday. Those who voted against reopening the government were largely from solidly blue states or are rumored to have 2020 presidential ambitions.

If the measure gets passed by Congress and signed, the funding legislation means that federal agencies will no longer be forced to shut their doors, and to furlough nonessential workers. U.S. government funding lapsed at the end of Friday.

The Senate had aimed to vote on a procedural motion to advance the spending plan Monday. , on Sunday night, after a day of bipartisan wrangling, moved to hold a vote at 10 p.m. ET, but Schumer objected. McConnell then scheduled a cloture vote for Monday.

Once the measure clears the Senate, it would move to the House, where if it gets approved it would go to President Donald Trump's desk.

Since Friday, some Democrats, including Schumer and Rep. Luis Gutierrez, D-Ill., have expressed a willingness to compromise on Trump's proposed border wall in order to secure protections for the young undocumented immigrants.

After the House passed a temporary funding bill on Thursday night, the Senate failed to approve it by the midnight Saturday deadline.

Trump had initially planned to celebrate the one-year anniversary of his inauguration by hosting a glitzy campaign fundraiser at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Fla. But with no deal in sight by midday on Friday, the White House announced that the president would remain in Washington until a deal was reached.