Mnuchin vs. Fink — two heavy-hitters of finance are about to battle it out

The World Economic Forum in the snowy mountains of Davos will this year bring together two of the most eminent economic minds in the United States.

Steve Mnuchin, the current U.S. finance minister, will take the stage Thursday in a CNBC-moderated panel entitled "The Remaking of Global Finance." Larry Fink, chief of investment management giant BlackRock, will add his voice to what's likely to be a healthy, yet perhaps fiery, discussion.

Indeed, if some reports are to be believed, Fink could even have been sitting on this panel as the American finance chief if Hillary Clinton had won the 2016 election, instead of Donald Trump.

Fink, whose firm manages more than $6 trillion in investments, has already caused a stir on Wall Street this year after reportedly sending a letter to business leaders urging them to become more socially responsible.