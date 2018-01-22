    ×

    Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

    The U.S. Capitol can be seen as traffic moves in and out of the city, on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.
    The U.S. Capitol can be seen as traffic moves in and out of the city, on January 22, 2018 in Washington, DC.

    A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

    STOCKS/ECONOMY

    -Stock futures are lower ahead of another day of key earnings reports.

    SHUTDOWN DRAMA

    -The federal government shutdown enters day three as the Senate is scheduled to vote on a budget measure at noon that could end the shutdown.

    DEALS/NO DEALS

    -Sanofi is buying U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion. AIG is buying reinsurer Validus in deal worth about $5.56 billion. Celgene is buying the rest of Juno Therapeutics that it doesn't already own for $9 billion.

