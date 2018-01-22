Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Monday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower ahead of another day of key earnings reports.

SHUTDOWN DRAMA

-The federal government shutdown enters day three as the Senate is scheduled to vote on a budget measure at noon that could end the shutdown.

DEALS/NO DEALS

-Sanofi is buying U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ for $11.6 billion. AIG is buying reinsurer Validus in deal worth about $5.56 billion. Celgene is buying the rest of Juno Therapeutics that it doesn't already own for $9 billion.