Billionaire Richard Branson shares the key money lesson he learned from a cab driver

Since dropping out of school at age 16 to start his first business, Richard Branson has built eight billion-dollar companies in eight different sectors. Today, the entrepreneur is one of the wealthiest people in the world, valued at an estimated $5.3 billion.
Despite Branson's massive success, he's always looking for ways to improve. In fact, he tries to learn at least one thing every day.
One lesson arrived unexpectedly, during a cab ride, he writes on his blog: "I was recently in Morocco having a chat with a taxi driver who said, 'You made money, not money made you.'"