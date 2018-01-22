Billionaire Richard Branson shares the key money lesson he learned from a cab driver

"Humbled, I thought he also made a really interesting point. I have never chased money for money's sake and I don't think it is the most important thing when starting a business."

Rather than starting a company with the primary objective of making a lot of money, "I have always believed that if you go into business to improve a product or a service and have a positive impact on people's lives then success and money will follow," he writes.

That's why the entrepreneur is constantly exploring industries that are "ripe for disruption," he says, "as usually the status quo doesn't benefit the consumer."

Ultimately, wealth isn't enough of a motivation to succeed in the business world, he says: "It is purpose, passion and drive that will take you over the finish line, not bundles of money."