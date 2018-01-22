When Jonathan Diersing was studying neuroscience at the University of Southern California, he didn't expect his career to veer in the direction it did.

Instead of becoming a doctor, Diersing found himself creating and selling padded undergarments for men — apparel ranging from briefs to t-shirts — to help men feel more confident in their clothes.

It's working out pretty well so far: He expects his company, called Rounderbum, to do $1 million in sales for 2018, he explains while pitching investors on ABC's "Shark Tank" on Sunday.

"Everybody appreciates the way they look, and everybody wants to look better," Diersing says on the show. "Not everybody has the time to go to the gym." Diersing came on "Shark Tank" seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity in his business.