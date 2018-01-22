Shutdown deal struck but 'another showdown' around the corner, says GOP strategist

We're going to have another showdown: Republican strategist on government shutdown 3 Hours Ago | 03:08

The political drama surrounding the government shutdown may soon be over — but not for long, Republican strategist Mike Murphy told CNBC on Monday.

Senators have reached a compromise deal to end the shutdown on Monday but the bill only funds the government through Feb. 8.

"We're going to have another showdown," Murphy said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"In essence it's a punt. They're just buying time," he added.

Murphy likened governing these days to the old movies with the damsel in distress tied to the railroad tracks, where there's a "huge catastrophic deadline" and lawmakers "then scramble to get to it."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the vote to reopen the government will come Monday. He said Democrats have received assurances that the Senate will take on immigration issues, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The program protects immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Once the measure clears the Senate, it goes to the House. Then, if it is approved it goes to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.