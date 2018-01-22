    ×

    Shutdown deal struck but 'another showdown' around the corner, says GOP strategist

    • The political drama surrounding the government shutdown may soon be over — but not for long, Republican strategist Mike Murphy told CNBC on Monday.
    • Senators have reached a compromise deal to end the government shutdown on Monday but the bill only funds the government through Feb. 8.
    • "In essence it's a punt. They're just buying time," Murphy said.
    The political drama surrounding the government shutdown may soon be over — but not for long, Republican strategist Mike Murphy told CNBC on Monday.

    Senators have reached a compromise deal to end the shutdown on Monday but the bill only funds the government through Feb. 8.

    "We're going to have another showdown," Murphy said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

    "In essence it's a punt. They're just buying time," he added.

    Murphy likened governing these days to the old movies with the damsel in distress tied to the railroad tracks, where there's a "huge catastrophic deadline" and lawmakers "then scramble to get to it."

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the vote to reopen the government will come Monday. He said Democrats have received assurances that the Senate will take on immigration issues, such as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. The program protects immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

    Once the measure clears the Senate, it goes to the House. Then, if it is approved it goes to President Donald Trump's desk for his signature.

    Sara Fagen, former political director for President George W. Bush, puts the odds at 50-50 for another government shutdown in three weeks.

    "The facts will remain the same," she said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

    While both parties can claim victory on the deal, everyone involved is probably damaged by the events of the past few days because it shows, yet again, "more dysfunction," said Murphy, who has advised Republicans such as John McCain, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jeb Bush.

    However, Trump may catch more flack, the strategist added.

    "People will blame him for bad weather or anything that goes wrong because he's already disliked," Murphy said. Trump has the lowest approval ratings of any modern president after one year in office, according to an NBC/Wall Street Journal poll.

    While Fagen agrees the politics are bad for everyone, she thinks it is worse for Democrats.

    "The Democrats flinched now. It would be difficult for them not to flinch again in three weeks," she said.

    — CNBC's Christina Wilkie, Jacob Pramuk and Silvana Henao contributed to this report.

