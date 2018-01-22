VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 states that will be most affected by the government shutdown

The U.S. Capitol stands past a temporary shutdown sign outside the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018.
On the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump's time in office, the government shut down for the 19th time in history.

The shutdown will have a significant impact on millions of Americans, especially those who work for the federal government or rely on federal contracts. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine where people will be most impacted by the shutdown. Six factors were considered in WalletHub's analysis, including share of federal jobs, federal contract dollars per capita and percentage of children enlisted in the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Here are the 10 states that will be hit the hardest by the shutdown:

Source: WalletHub

10. Alabama

Total score: 42.33

9. California

Total score: 44.37

8. Oklahoma

Total score: 45.65

7. Montana

Total score: 47.96

6. New Mexico

Total score: 48.87

Honolulu, Hawaii
5. Hawaii

Total score: 51.86

4. Alaska

Total score: 58.29

3. Virginia

Total score: 67.67

2. Maryland

Total score: 70.41

1. District of Columbia

Total score: 70.42

Washington DC
Unsurprisingly, WalletHub found that the District of Columbia will bear the greatest impact. Washington, D.C., has the highest share of federal jobs and the highest percentage of residents who depend on federal contracts. Maryland, which came in second on the list, will be impacted for similar reasons.

States with high percentages of children who receive health insurance through CHIP also ranked highly on the list of the states most impacted by the shutdown. WalletHub calculated that California and Montana had the highest share of kids who depend on CHIP.

Overall, WalletHub found that red states and blue states would be similarly impacted but that red states would be hit harder. The average score for a state that voted majority republican during the 2016 presidential election was 28.17, and the average score for state that voted majority democrat was 22.90.

