The 10 states that will be most affected by the government shutdown

On the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump's time in office, the government shut down for the 19th time in history.

The shutdown will have a significant impact on millions of Americans, especially those who work for the federal government or rely on federal contracts. WalletHub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine where people will be most impacted by the shutdown. Six factors were considered in WalletHub's analysis, including share of federal jobs, federal contract dollars per capita and percentage of children enlisted in the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

Here are the 10 states that will be hit the hardest by the shutdown: