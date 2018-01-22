A big chunk of an apparent White House infrastructure plan would target Trump's rural base

A purported draft Trump administration infrastructure plan would aim to spur major projects in the rural areas that helped to propel President Donald Trump to the White House.

The proposal would seek to make transportation more efficient and boost access to broadband in rural areas, among other goals, according to the leaked plan published by Axios. Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order aiming to promote access to broadband. Doing so was also a priority for his 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton.

The rural section of the nationwide infrastructure plan would account for about 25 percent of appropriations, according to the document shared by Axios. The proposal does not give estimates for the federal funding involved in the projects.

The plan would aim to address five parts of rural infrastructure: transportation, broadband, water and waste, power and electric, and water resources. The draft says states would be "incentivized to partner with local and private investment for completion and operation of projects."

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNBC that the administration is "not going to comment on the contents of a leaked document but [looks] forward to presenting our plan in the near future."

The White House has previously promoted a $1 trillion infrastructure plan. Previous reports indicate it would aim to spur $800 billion in state, local and private spending with $200 billion in federal spending.

The White House previously told CNBC that it wanted to give infrastructure principles to Congress in January.

Read the Axios report here.