Trump to impose 30 percent tariff on solar cell imports

President Donald Trump has approved tariffs on imported solar cells and certain washing machines, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced Monday.

The protective tariffs on both kinds of imports would initially kick in at a higher rate in the first year, then decrease in subsequent years. For the first year, a 30 percent tariff would be applied to imported solar modules and cells.

Lighthizer's office said that the trade representative made recommendations to the president based on the findings of the independent, bipartisan U.S. International Trade Commission.

The agency had been asked to look into whether foreign imports of washing machines and solar cells/modules were causing "serious injury to domestic manufacturers."

"The President's action makes clear again that the Trump Administration will always defend American workers, farmers, ranchers, and businesses in this regard," Lighthizer said in a statement.

Below are the approved safeguard tariffs on solar modules and cells:

Year 1: 30%

Year 2: 25%

Year 3: 20%

Year 4: 15%

