Wall Street only under mild pressure as government shutdown enters Day 3

U.S. stock futures were modestly lower this morning ahead of a vote on Capitol Hill that could lead to a temporary funding solution to end to the government shutdown. The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 were coming off record closes. The major averages have posted weekly gains for each of the past three weeks. (CNBC)

Celgene (CELG) has agreed to buy the rest of Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) it doesn't already own for about $9 billion in cash. The acquisition gives Celgene access to Juno's pipeline of cancer treatments that use a patient's own immune cells. Juno shares were up about 27 percent in the premarket after soaring about 50 percent last week on reports of deal talks. (CNBC)

Bioverativ (BIVV) shares were soaring 62 percent in premarket trading after the hemophilia treatment specialist agreed to be bought by French drug maker Sanofi (SNY) for $11.6 billion. This buyout and the Celgene-Juno deal highlight the renewed interest by large drugmakers in smaller biotech firms. (Reuters)

Halliburton (HAL) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) are among the companies set to report quarterly earnings this morning, while Netflix (NFLX), TD Ameritrade (AMTD), and Zions Bancorp (ZION) will issue their latest numbers after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

There are no economic reports scheduled for today, although later in the week investors get the latest on existing and new home sales, jobless claims, and durable goods orders, as well as the first read on 2017 fourth-quarter GDP, which the CNBC Rapid Update economic tracker sees at 3 percent. That would mark three quarters in a row at 3 percent or above. (CNBC)