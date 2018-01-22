Wall Street only under mild pressure as government shutdown enters Day 3

IN THE NEWS TODAY
The government shutdown entered its third day today, as the Senate failed to strike a deal to break an impasse before the work week begins in Washington. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aims to advance a short-term spending bill at noon on the Hill, which could lead to an end to the shutdown. (CNBC)
* Trump says Democrats are ruining his one-year anniversary as president (CNBC)
* Trump urges Senate to use 'nuclear' option as government shutdown drags (CNBC)
* Eric Trump says the government shutdown is 'a good thing for us' politically (CNBC)
President Donald Trump has largely sidelined Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in U.S. trade deals, according to Axios, and has even humiliated him during meetings. The White House disputed the report that Trump is dissatisfied with Ross. (CNBC)
Trump's travel expenses, including his trips to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and New Jersey golf club has now surpassed $13.5 million, according to a report from right-leaning Judicial Watch. One trip to Trump's Bedminster golf club cost $15,994 per hour. (CNBC)
* Trust in US institutions plunges in Trump's first year (Reuters)
The FBI reportedly lost about five months worth of text messages between two staffers who worked on probes into Hillary Clinton's emails and possible collusion between Russia and the Trump 2016 presidential campaign. (Reuters)
A second day of demonstrations in support of women's right got underway Sunday after protestors flooded streets across the world during the previous day to mark the anniversary of Trump's inauguration. (CNBC)
Women of all ages were honored at Sunday's Screen Actors Guild Awards. The SAGs featured a female-only lineup of award presenters, meaning to further the conversation about sexual assault in Hollywood after the #MeToo movement. (LA Times)
Approximately 82 percent of the money generated last year went to the richest 1 percent of the global population, a new study by global charity Oxfam claimed. The poorest half saw no increase at all, the report also found. (CNBC)
Amazon's (AMZN) automated grocery store, called Amazon Go, will launch today after a year of false starts. The e-commerce giant boasts the stores could be a game changer for grocery and retail with "no lines, no checkouts, no registers." (CNBC)
Rocket Lab blasted off into space over the weekend, taking a major step toward opening low-cost access for a new generation of satellites. This was the first time Electron's orbital deployment systems were tested. (CNBC)
The New England Patriots will return to the Super Bowl this year, facing the Philadelphia Eagles. Tom Brady, despite an injured hand, led the Patriots back from a 10-point deficit to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 in Sunday's AFC championship game. (Reuters)
* Pizza Hut to give away free pizza if TD scored in under 14 seconds at Super Bowl (CNBC)
STOCKS TO WATCH
Insurer American International Group (AIG) is buying Validus (VR), a provider of reinsurance, primary insurance, and asset management services, in a deal worth about $5.56 billion. Validus was soaring more than 40 percent in the premarket.
Xerox (XRX) is being pushed to explore a sale by investor Carl Icahn and major Xerox shareholder and fellow billionaire Darwin Deason, according to the Wall Street Journal. Icahn and Deason together control more than 15 percent of the office equipment maker's shares.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is proposing a buyout of agricultural commodities supplier Bunge (BG), according to the Wall Street Journal and Reuters. Bunge, which has also drawn interest from Swiss agriculture company Glencore, is said to be keeping its options open.
Microsoft (MSFT) sales in Russia are being crimped by new restrictions related to U.S. sanctions against that country, according to a Reuters report.
Twitter (TWTR) executive Anthony Noto has been offered the CEO job at Social Finance, according to the Wall Street Journal. Noto is currently in talks with SoFi about the job, according to people familiar with the matter.
Walmart (WMT) is in talks with a number of buyout firms to sell a major stake in its Brazilian operations, according to Reuters citing people familiar with the matter.
UBS (UBS) is proposing a dividend increase and new share buyback program, even as the Swiss bank takes a multibillion writedown relating to the new U.S. tax law.
WATERCOOLER
Sony's (SNE) "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" is No. 1 at the U.S. box office for the third weekend in a row. Many studios had apparently considered the debut date of the film suicide because it was one week after the new "Star Wars" installment. (WSJ)