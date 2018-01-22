Watch: White House briefs reporters as Congress appears ready to reopen government

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters on Monday as Congress appears ready to resolve the government shutdown on its third day.

Shortly before Sanders spoke, the Senate voted to advance a stopgap spending bill after Democrats got assurances about taking up a bipartisan immigration bill.

Read more:



Senators have enough votes to end government shutdown



Bill to reopen government clears procedural hurdle in the Senate