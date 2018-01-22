    ×

    Watch: White House briefs reporters as Congress appears ready to reopen government

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders briefs reporters on Monday as Congress appears ready to resolve the government shutdown on its third day.

    Shortly before Sanders spoke, the Senate voted to advance a stopgap spending bill after Democrats got assurances about taking up a bipartisan immigration bill.

