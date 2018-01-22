WEF president to Trump: 'You only succeed if others do too'

The president of the World Economic Forum (WEF) has urged Donald Trump to collaborate with other countries, just days ahead of an expected appearance by the U.S. president at the economic conference in Davos, Switzerland.

Asked specifically about Trump's "America First" agenda, the WEF President Borge Brende told CNBC Sunday that every government has a responsibility to make a priority of its own country. However, he added that it wasn't a "zero sum game."

"You only succeed if others do well too," he said.

Trump is the first U.S. president to attend WEF's annual meeting since Bill Clinton in 2000, though Trump's attendance may be hampered by an ongoing U.S. government shutdown over spending plans.

Brende cited the example of economic growth in Europe, which he said led to increased demand for U.S. and Chinese products, as an example of successful collaboration.