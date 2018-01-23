Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Shares of United Continental gained 3.3 percent before settling down nearly 5 percent in extended trading. Shares flew after the airline company reported fourth quarter financial results, in which United beat expectations on both top and bottom lines. United reported earnings of $1.40 on $9.44 billion in revenue.

Shares later sunk after the company reported it would expand U.S. seat capacity, driving up costs but enabling future growth.

Texas Instruments stock fell more than 6 percent in the extended session. The chipmaker reported fourth quarter earnings of $1.09 on $3.75 billion in revenue, which met expectations for earnings and just beat on revenue. Texas Instruments saw a one-time 67 percent reduction in profits, that the company attributed to tax reform.

"Earnings per share include 75 cents in tax-related expenses not in the company's original guidance primarily due to the recently passed tax reform act," a company statement said.

Shares of Canadian National Railway fell 4.5 percent in extended trading before recovering their loses. The railway reported mixed fourth quarter financial results, beating analyst expectations on revenue, but missing on earnings, Thomson Reuters reported. Canadian National also reported a higher operating cost to revenue ratio than the year-ago quarter, indicating slightly lower company efficiency.

Capital One shares lost nearly 2 percent after the bell. The financial services company missed on fourth quarter revenue, reporting $7.01 billion versus the $7.10 billion analysts expected. Capital One also saw consumer and commercial banking loans and home loans decrease in the quarter.

Cree shares fell about 1.5 percent after the bell. The lighting and radio equipment manufacturer reported second quarter financial results, beating analyst expectations on revenue, but missing by about 2 cents on earnings. Cree also issued weak third quarter outlook, citing one-time fees from tax reform.