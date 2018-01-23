    ×

    Major Asian indexes trade mixed; dollar slides

    • Asian indexes were mixed early on Wednesday
    • Trade concerns simmered in the background after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar cells and washing machines earlier this week
    • The greenback's rally late during Tuesday Asia trade subsided

    Asian markets traded mixed early on Wednesday after Wall Street closed mostly higher as investors stateside focused on earnings releases.

    The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.42 percent after the index hit a fresh 26-year high on Tuesday. The decline came as the yen firmed. Major automakers, financials and manufacturing companies recorded declines in the early going, but retailers clung to slight gains.

    The greenback slipped further to 110.15 against the yen following the release of trade data, having fallen as low as 110.05 earlier. The dollar had risen as high as 111.17 on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady — but that rally later subsided.

    Data released Wednesday showed the country's exports increased 9.3 percent last month when compared to one year ago, Reuters said. While that was below the 10.1 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, the value of Japan's December exports to Asia still rose to a new record.

    Over in Seoul, the benchmark Kospi index rose 0.37 percent. The technology sector was a mixed picture, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix higher by 0.77 percent and 1.96 percent, respectively. LG Electronics declined 1.83 percent.

    Meanwhile, automakers and financials traded slightly lower.

    In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.18 percent. Most sectors gained in the morning, with the exception of materials and telecommunications. The country's "Big Four" banks were higher across the board with Westpac rising 0.49 percent.

    Major mining names were broadly lower: Rio Tinto declined 0.91 percent and BHP edged down 0.62 percent. That followed the move lower in base metal prices overnight on the back of soft China demand data.

    Meanwhile, trade concerns simmered in the background after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar cells and certain washing machines earlier this week. South Korea indicated on Tuesday that it would raise the matter with the World Trade Organization.

    "Outside of stepping away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, this was the first real shift from protectionist rhetoric to actual action against China and others," ANZ Research said in a morning note, although it acknowledged the economic impact appeared "relative minor" for the time being.

    "[T]he real question is how far the protectionist stance might start to be extended," Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at ANZ, said in the note.

    U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with market focus shifting from politics to corporate earnings after a government shutdown came to an end on Monday. Of note, shares of Netflix jumped 10 percent after the video streaming company reported expectation-topping subscriber growth numbers.

    As of last week, 79 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported results for the fourth quarter have surpassed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The Dow Jones industrial average closed mostly flat at 26,210.81 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed higher.

    Dollar struggles

    The euro firmed following the release of upbeat euro zone consumer confidence data overnight. The common currency last traded at $1.2311.

    Correspondingly, the dollar index, which tracks the dollar against six major currencies sank to its lowest levels in three years on Tuesday. The dollar index last stood at 90.003, below levels around the 90.4 handle seen at the beginning of the week.

    On the energy front, U.S. crude traded lower by 0.05 percent at $64.45 per barrel after settling higher by 1.4 percent in the last session. Brent crude futures rose 1.4 percent to settle at $69.96 per barrel on Tuesday.

    What's on tap

    Here's the economic calendar for Wednesday (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 8:30 a.m.: Japan Nikkei manufacturing flash PMI
    • 12:00 p.m.: Malaysia inflation

