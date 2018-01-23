Major Asian indexes trade mixed; dollar slides

Data released Wednesday showed the country's exports increased 9.3 percent last month when compared to one year ago, Reuters said. While that was below the 10.1 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, the value of Japan's December exports to Asia still rose to a new record.

Over in Seoul, the benchmark Kospi index rose 0.37 percent. The technology sector was a mixed picture, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix higher by 0.77 percent and 1.96 percent, respectively. LG Electronics declined 1.83 percent.

Meanwhile, automakers and financials traded slightly lower.

In Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.18 percent. Most sectors gained in the morning, with the exception of materials and telecommunications. The country's "Big Four" banks were higher across the board with Westpac rising 0.49 percent.

Major mining names were broadly lower: Rio Tinto declined 0.91 percent and BHP edged down 0.62 percent. That followed the move lower in base metal prices overnight on the back of soft China demand data.

Meanwhile, trade concerns simmered in the background after President Donald Trump approved tariffs on imported solar cells and certain washing machines earlier this week. South Korea indicated on Tuesday that it would raise the matter with the World Trade Organization.

"Outside of stepping away from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, this was the first real shift from protectionist rhetoric to actual action against China and others," ANZ Research said in a morning note, although it acknowledged the economic impact appeared "relative minor" for the time being.

"[T]he real question is how far the protectionist stance might start to be extended," Richard Yetsenga, chief economist at ANZ, said in the note.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday, with market focus shifting from politics to corporate earnings after a government shutdown came to an end on Monday. Of note, shares of Netflix jumped 10 percent after the video streaming company reported expectation-topping subscriber growth numbers.

As of last week, 79 percent of S&P 500 companies that have reported results for the fourth quarter have surpassed expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed mostly flat at 26,210.81 while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite closed higher.