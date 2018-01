Over the weekend, the U.S. government shut down after a bill that would have kept it funded was voted down in the Senate. This marked the first U.S. government shutdown since 2013.

Shutdown concerns lingered on Wall Street on Monday; however, by the end of yesterday's trade, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite all hit all-time highs after news emerged that the Senate had enough votes to end the shutdown.

During yesterday's session, members of the Senate managed to secure a temporary arrangement to keep the U.S. government open until February 8. The chamber passed a stopgap bill by a margin of 81-18.

Data and auction news is expected to shake up sentiment on Tuesday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey is set to come out, followed by the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity at 10 a.m.