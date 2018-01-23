Canada agrees to sign revised TPP and hopes to persuade Trump on NAFTA

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada is working to persuade President Donald Trump that the North American Free Trade Agreement is in the interest of the U.S., Canada and the rest of the world.

"We are working very hard to make sure our neighbor to the south recognizes how good NAFTA is and that it has benefited not just our economy but his economy and the world's economy," Trudeau said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Canada announced on Tuesday that, after a series of negotiations, it will join 10 other countries in signing a revised Trans-Pacific Partnership in March.

The deal, renamed Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, includes a renegotiated arrangement on autos with Japan and the suspension of intellectual property provisions that had been a concern for Canada.

During his appearance at Davos, Trudeau spent considerable time discussing the merits of international trade.

"If we are going to push back against the anti-trade tendency in globalization that will leave us all worse off, we have to put the concerns and the well-being of our ordinary citizens at the center of what we are negotiating, and that is what 11 of us have been able to do with the CPTPP," Trudeau said.

"We are also very much open to more trade deals involving more people as long as it is in the best benefit of all of our citizens," he said.

— Reuters contributed to this report.