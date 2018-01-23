Meet the doomsday prepper making millions selling bomb shelters to people afraid of Trump

Clyde Scott didn't expect to be so busy or so popular. He started building underground bunkers during the Obama administration for clients who feared the government would take away their property and their guns.

But the election of Donald Trump only increased business by bringing him a new clientele — Californians and New Yorkers afraid of nuclear war.

"We've had liberals coming out of the woodwork to protect themselves," the 38-year-old Texan said. Right after Trump's election, "business went out the roof. I'd say 500 to 700 percent in one month."

The change has not gone unnoticed. Scott has become famous for his bunker manufacturing facility called Rising S Company (named for Jesus Christ, "the rising Son"). He's appeared in major newspapers and on network television.