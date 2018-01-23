The search is under way for the next group of the most ambitious, innovative private companies transforming the economy and forcing the public giants to rethink the way they do business.

CNBC is now accepting nominations for the 2018 CNBC Disruptor 50, our annual list of private companies transforming the economy and altering industry.

In 2017, companies with a combined valuation of more than $239 billion dollars earned a spot on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list by reimagining markets and harnessing breakthrough technologies with the hope of becoming tomorrow's great public companies. Two 2017 Disruptors — Blue Apron and MongoDB — are already public. Two others — Spotify and Dropbox — are expected to go public in the near future.