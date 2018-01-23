CNBC's Jim Cramer would usually be happy about Netflix's huge Monday earnings beat, but this time around, he was a little disappointed.

"Normally I love it when my favorite stocks surge higher, but today's 10 percent run in Netflix kind of had me bummed me out," the "Mad Money" host said. "What makes me upset is the fact that Netflix could've been acquired for less than half of its current price a few years ago, and whoever bought it would now be the king of content."

Cramer lamented the fact that from the start, Netflix emerged as a streaming video powerhouse and could have been bought by any of the market's top technology companies.

"At the end of the day, I am torn. On the one hand, I love that Netflix continues to make so much money for you, the shareholders. On the other, I can't stop thinking about what a huge missed opportunity this would have been for the big boys – for the Apples, for the Amazons, for the Alphabets," Cramer said. "A Netflix acquisition would've been a game-changer for these guys. Instead, they thought they made the mistake of thinking, 'Duplicate Netflix,' and now it's too late for them to duplicate or buy."