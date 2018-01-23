Criminal activity will spur government intervention and kill bitcoin: Hermitage CEO Bill Browder   

Cryptocurrencies, which allow users to interact securely and semi-anonymously, offer a potentially more attractive money-transferring alternative to criminals. And since bitcoin is not tied to any specific nation or agency, there are fewer legal barriers to circumvent.

"From the perspective of politicians around the world — they're not going to allow that to happen," Browder said. "They will eventually regulate all cryptocurrencies."

"In the same way as you can't take more than $10,000 out of a U.S. bank without reporting it to the government, they're not going to allow people to take $1 million worth of bitcoin and move it from Russia to Switzerland," he said.

Once that happens, Browder said, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies will lose the quality that made them so alluring to throngs of investors in 2017: A "libertarian freedom."