    Hyperloop's first track location will be announced this year, CEO says

    • Hyperloop Transportation Technologies plans to announce a fully commercial track in 2018
    • The company says a passenger pod will be ready by the summer
    • The firm's CEO said the first passengers could use Hyperloop within 3 years
    Dirk Ahlborn, chief executive officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT), speaks during the 18th Nikkei Global Management Forum in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016.
    Kiyoshi Ota | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    The boss of a Hyperloop company said Tuesday that he hopes to announce the location of the first commercial track for the technology as early as this year.

    Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) CEO Dirk Ahlborn revealed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his firm is on the brink of a major announcement.

    "This is going to be a busy year. We are expecting to announce the first commercial track this year," he said.

    HTT is one of the companies developing Elon Musk's idea for super-fast transport. The transport system concept works by propelling pods through tubes using magnets, reaching speeds akin to those of airplanes. Several companies are working to develop the idea.

    Ahlborn would not be drawn into an early reveal, but conceded that locations in Asia and the Middle East may provide more of an obvious economic solution.

    He said the real test of building a Hyperloop is creating fresh safety regulations to cover the new technology. But he added that if those hurdles can be overcome, then he expects public use could happen within three years.

    A passenger capsule to run on the Hyperloop track is expected to be complete by the summer, Ahlborn said, adding that the manufacturing process is well underway.

    "It should be ready by mid-year, it is basically like building an airplane and that takes about a year," he said.

    A rendering of a Hyperloop by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies
    Source: Hyperloop Transportation Technologies
    A rendering of a Hyperloop by Hyperloop Transportation Technologies

    Carbures, a tier two supplier for Boeing and Airbus, is manufacturing the capsule using a new lightweight composite, Ahlborn said. He added that the capsule will be at a usable level when built.

    "To be clear this is not some sort of test pod, this is the sort of capsule that you and I are going to be riding in a little bit."

    The HTT chief executive said the capsule will then go to a 3,000 square meter testing center in Toulose, France, where a full-sized track is being built in order to work out the best method of levitation.

    "Toulouse is going to be a center of excellence. Toulouse is the aerospace valley of Europe and the network of talent is really important for us," Ahlborn said.