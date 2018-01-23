Americans blame Democrats and Trump for the government shutdown, poll says

In the government shutdown blame game, congressional Republicans may be off the hook.

Americans think congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump are about equally responsible for the three-day government shutdown, which ended Monday night, according to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll. Thirty-nine percent of respondents blame Democrats most, while 38 percent think the president bears the most responsibility.

Only 18 percent of those surveyed blame Republican lawmakers most.

The Senate failed to pass a stopgap government funding bill before the end of Friday, when government funding lapsed until lawmakers reached an agreement and passed a different stopgap measure on Monday. Nearly all Senate Democrats voted against the funding bill Friday, as they were frustrated with progress toward bipartisan legislation to shield hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.