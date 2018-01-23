    ×

    Politics

    Americans blame Democrats and Trump for the government shutdown, poll says

    • Americans about equally blame President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats for the recent government shutdown, according to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll.
    • The government shutdown started Saturday and ended Monday night.
    • Throughout the funding lapse, both major parties tried to put blame on the other side.
    President Donald Trump hosts a reception for House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders in the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Attending were Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
    Getty Images
    President Donald Trump hosts a reception for House and Senate Republican and Democratic leaders in the White House January 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Attending were Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) (L) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

    In the government shutdown blame game, congressional Republicans may be off the hook.

    Americans think congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump are about equally responsible for the three-day government shutdown, which ended Monday night, according to an NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll. Thirty-nine percent of respondents blame Democrats most, while 38 percent think the president bears the most responsibility.

    Only 18 percent of those surveyed blame Republican lawmakers most.

    The Senate failed to pass a stopgap government funding bill before the end of Friday, when government funding lapsed until lawmakers reached an agreement and passed a different stopgap measure on Monday. Nearly all Senate Democrats voted against the funding bill Friday, as they were frustrated with progress toward bipartisan legislation to shield hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation.

    People protest in front of the U.S. Capitol to urge Congress to save the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program on December 6, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
    This is what happens when the U.S. government shuts down   

    As the shutdown carried through the weekend, both major parties attempted to avoid blame for it ahead of this year's midterm elections. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell repeatedly slammed the minority party for not backing the bill, and Republicans widely shared the phrase "Schumer shutdown" on social media.

    Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, meanwhile, blamed Trump for his shifting demands for an immigration deal.

    The NBC News/SurveyMonkey poll showed a major partisan disparity in shutdown blame. Among independents, 48 percent blame Trump the most, followed by 31 percent who think Democrats are most responsible. Sixteen percent blame GOP lawmakers.

    Eighty-five percent of Republican respondents blame Democrats, while only 9 and 4 percent think Trump and GOP lawmakers, respectively, are most responsible.

    Sixty-two percent of Democrats put the shutdown on Trump's shoulders, followed by 33 percent who blame Republicans in Congress. Only 3 percent blame their party.

    The survey was conducted Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, the three days of the shutdown. It polled 3,450 adults nationally. It has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 2.2 percentage points.

    Read the full NBC News story here.

    WATCH: Trump's doctor says he aced his mental fitness test. Here's how hard it really was.

    Trump's doctor says he aced his mental fitness test. Here's how hard it really was.
    Trump's doctor says he aced his mental fitness test. Here's how hard it really was.   

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...