How to explain a layoff in your next job interview

"Part of it reflects a business cycle where you have new budgets that are being put in place and year-end results," he says. "Another part is the so-called 'compassionate layoffs,' where companies think they are doing someone a favor by not firing them before or during the holiday season. Instead, they fire them after the holidays because they think it's a little less emotionally challenging."

Regardless of when a layoff happens, explaining your circumstance to a hiring manager can be an uncomfortable discussion. But rather than fudging the truth, Hanold says you should be completely transparent in an interview about why you're in a position of transition.

"You may feel embarrassed to be in that state, but what is difficult for most individuals to realize is that if they were a part of any business decision, it's not personal and is moreso a reflection of the health of the business," he says.

To start, Hanold says you should make sure your resume is updated with the correct beginning and end date of your most recent position. If not, potential employers can easily discover during the hiring process that you're being dishonest.