How to explain a layoff in your next job interview

Getting laid off from work is never an easy thing to process. In addition to your finances taking a hit, you might dread the idea of having to answer common interview questions about why you want to leave your current company or why you're looking for a new job.
According to career resource site Zippia, if you find yourself in this position at the top of the year you are far from alone. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover survey, Zippia found January to be the month where companies do the most firings and layoffs.
Jason Hanold, CEO and managing partner of Chicago-based executive recruitment firm Hanold Associates, tells CNBC Make It that there are a number of factors that create this January phenomenon.