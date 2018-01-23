How to stick to your New Year’s career resolutions

One of the hardest parts about setting New Year's resolutions is how we treat ourselves when we don't stick to them. Don't worry — you're not alone in this. So many people feel the same way about their resolutions.

If you want to get ahead in your career, you can't set resolutions that are going to make you feel bad about yourself. It's hard to avoid this, but it comes down to spending more time thinking about the resolutions you are setting and why you are setting them.

"This is one of the downsides of the New Year's resolution phenomenon — if you didn't achieve your resolutions last year (or the year before that!) it's easy to get discouraged," says Weldy. "Your resolutions or goals should never be a source of shame for you — instead, think of them as always changing reflections of what matters to you right now."

Working a full-time job or tackling the job hunt is hard work enough–so your resolutions should focus on positive ways to help make the process easier, or to help you achieve your goals.