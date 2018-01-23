How to stick to your New Year’s career resolutions

The best part of the New Year? We all get a chance to have a do-over. Whatever goals and dreams you have been thinking about over the past year, now's your chance to make those achievements possible over the next twelve months.
Looking for a new job? Working toward a promotion? Planning to ask for a raise? No matter the career aspiration, we all need a little help and guidance to keep us on track — which is why we spoke with Laura Weldy, life coach at The Well Supported Woman. Based in Nashville, TN, Weldy helps millennial women seeking more confidence, clarity and connection in their daily lives. Here's what she advises for all jobs seekers and workers who want to stick to their New Year's resolutions in 2018.
More from Glassdoor:
8 ways to transform your job search in 2018
Cool companies that hire in 15 days or less
10 brilliant hacks that'll let you work smarter, not harder