You can now ask Siri to recite music, sports and business news -- here's how

Apple rolled out an update for iPhones and iPads on Tuesday, iOS 11.2.5, which lets you ask Siri to play a variety of news content.
It builds on a feature introduced in the last update, iOS 11.2.2, which let you ask Siri to recite the news but was limited to content from select sources. Now you can ask it to play music, sports and business news, too.
Here's how.
You can do this by visiting Settings > General > Software Update.
Simply say "Siri, play new news," and it will default to playing news from NPR in the United States, but you can say "switch to The Washington Post," "switch to Fox news" or "switch to CNN," too. The feature is currently only supported in the U.S., UK and Australia.
You can switch it up, too, by saying "Siri, play me sports news," or "Siri, play me music news," and it will pull from ESPN and Apple Music, respectively. It also defaults to CNBC if you ask for business news. It'll automatically play the latest podcast from the Apple's podcast application.
The feature is almost certainly one that was developed for Apple's smart HomePod speaker, so expect it to appear there when the device launches early next month.