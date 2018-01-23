You can now ask Siri to recite music, sports and business news -- here's how

Apple rolled out an update for iPhones and iPads on Tuesday, iOS 11.2.5, which lets you ask Siri to play a variety of news content.



It builds on a feature introduced in the last update, iOS 11.2.2, which let you ask Siri to recite the news but was limited to content from select sources. Now you can ask it to play music, sports and business news, too.

Here's how.