Forget Zucker; Disney's James Pitaro has the best shot to be the next ESPN president

Although Pitaro is not commonly discussed among the general business press, he is extremely well-liked in Silicon Valley. He worked at Launch Media as VP of business affairs for Dave Goldberg; Launch was eventually acquired by Yahoo, and Pitaro stayed on at Yahoo. He became head of all Yahoo Media after Jeff Weiner left.

Pitaro was very close with Goldberg at Launch and also got to know soon-to-be-former Disney board member Sheryl Sandberg very well.

People who worked with him at Launch and Yahoo describe Pitaro as very driven, passionate, and a hands-on operator. Two people separately referred to Pitaro as a "rock star."

Others who know him from his time at Disney describe him as well-liked by Iger and also someone who makes level-headed decisions. "He's a trusted and sound thinker," said one person. Another said that Pitaro had made it known to Iger very directly that he one day wanted the ESPN job. Pitaro loves sports. "He's a sports nut," said one person.

Jim Miller wrote in a recent Hollywood Reporter story about how Iger had asked to send Pitaro to work with Skipper a couple of years ago but Skipper had politely but firmly said no. That vignette suggests to me that Iger already trusts Pitaro for the position.

If you believe that ESPN needs to transition from a linear world to an over-the-top (OTT) and digital one, especially the launch of the OTT service ESPN+ later this year, Pitaro's digital background at Launch and Yahoo are a positive compared with Chapek's background.

In terms of Pitaro's weaknesses for the job, he's not a big name like a Jeff Zucker. However, his defenders say that Disney doesn't need a big name to impress Wall Street — especially if it's someone from the old TV world. It's more important that he can lead ESPN and Media Networks where they need to go, and they believe Pitaro can. Some will ask if Pitaro has achieved as much overseeing Interactive or Consumer Products as Chapek has at Parks. Pitaro defenders say that he led a cleanup effort at Interactive. He's only been leading Consumer Products for a little over a year. A couple of people wondered how Pitaro would deal with relocating to Bristol, Connecticut — where ESPN is headquartered — as they saw him more as a Los Angeles or New York person. However, you could ask the same thing about most Disney execs.

The bottom line is that Pitaro does tick off a number of the key boxes for the ESPN job. More importantly though, he's widely admired by many in Silicon Valley, by Sandberg and by Iger. Those could be the deciding factors here in his being offered the job.

Of course, Pitaro would need help getting acclimated to the ESPN organization and culture if he did get the job. I wouldn't be surprised if George Bodenheimer stayed on as chairman for some period of time to help with the transition. I would also expect Pitaro to lean heavily on Connolly, Schell and Magnus if he took the job.

To me, reading all the various tea leaves floating around Burbank and Bristol, it seems like James Pitaro is now the most likely to be the next ESPN president.

Disclosure: Affiliates controlled by Eric Jackson have long positions in the Walt Disney Company.

