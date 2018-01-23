Johnson & Johnson beats earnings, revenue expectations

Johnson & Johnson topped Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue expectations.

The sprawling health company generated $20.2 billion in revenue, an increase of 11.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. On an operational basis, J&J's revenue grew 9.4 percent. Excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and currency, worldwide sales grew 4.2 percent.

Included in the special items was $13.6 billion associated with recent tax law changes.

Here's how J&J did compared with what Wall Street expected:

EPS: $1.74 vs. $1.72 per share, according to Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $20.2 billion vs. $20.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters

J&J's pharmaceutical business posted a 15.5 percent increase year-over-year, excluding the effects of currency, acquisitions and divestitures.

For the full year of 2018, the company forecasts revenue of $80.6 billion to $81.4 billion, or operational growth of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent, and earnings of $8 to $8.20 per share. The Street had been expecting $7.87 earnings per share.

In the fourth quarter, the company reported a net loss or $10.7 billion, or $3.99 per shares. However, after stripping out amortization expenses and special items, the company earned $4.8 billion, or $1.74 per share, in the latest period, outpacing analyst estimates of $1.72 per share.

For the full-year, J&J's worldwide pharmaceutical business posted sales of $36.3 billion, an increase of 8 percent from the previous year, excluding currency. J&J's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech company Actelion contributed 4.2 percent to worldwide operational sales growth.

Pharma revenue grew 4.2 percent when also factoring out acquisitions and divestitures.

Operational sales of J&J's multiple myeloma treatment Darzalex surged 82.3 percent in the quarter, hitting $371 million. Analysts polled by StreetAccount expected sales to reach $346.7 million.

Another blood cancer treatment, Imbruvica, missed expectations. Worldwide sales grew 46 percent, reach $522 million. Analysts polled by StreetAccount had predicted they would hit $537.2 million.

J&J's stock rose 1.9 percent in premarket trading.

Analysts have speculated how J&J would use its $16 billion of overseas cash now that it can repatriate it at a less expensive tax rate. Some have floated the idea of J&J making more deals, though the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company completed its acquisition of Actelion last summer.

"We are pleased with the passage of recent legislation modernizing the U.S. tax system, which enables Johnson & Johnson to invest in innovation at higher levels to help address the most challenging unmet medical needs facing health care today," CEO Alex Gorsky said in a statement.

J&J's rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade faces competition from Pfizer's Inflectra and Merck and Samsung Bioepis' Renflexis. J&J's diabetes drug Invokana has also felt pressure from Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance. The diabetes market got even more crowded in December when the Food and Drug Administration approved Merck and Pfizer's type 2 diabetes drug, Steglatro.

J&J's stock has risen 29 percent in the past year.