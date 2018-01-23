Kentucky governor confirms one dead, multiple injured in school shooting

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin confirmed on Twitter that one person died and several more were injured in a school shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooter is in custody, according to the governor. The shooting occurred at Marshall County High School, in rural Kentucky.

Two injured victims were transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by helicopter, spokesman Craig Boerner told CNBC.

Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Officer, Sgt. Josh Lawson, confirmed the governor's comments to CNBC. Lawson said there was "no motive that we know of" at this time.

Trooper Jody Cash, a police spokesman, told CNBC that the scene is secure.

Marshall County Hospital, located a few miles from the high school, declined to comment to CNBC.

The Marshall County sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.