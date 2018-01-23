    ×

    Apple is said be planning a new 13-inch MacBook later this year

    • Apple is reportedly going to launch a new 13-inch entry-level MacBook later this year.
    • The current entry-level computer is the 13-inch MacBook Air, which suggests it might get a total redesign.
    • Digitimes said General Interface Solution is expected to see increased orders from Apple.

    Apple will launch a new entry-level MacBook during the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes.

    Currently, Apple's entry-level laptop computer is the 13-inch MacBook Air. Apple refreshed the components inside the MacBook Air in 2017 — such as the processors — but hasn't updated other features — like the display — in years.

    Apple's other 12-inch MacBook computers cost hundreds of dollars more than the MacBook Air, but also have sharper screens and newer hardware designs.

    DigiTimes has an on-again off-again record but often follows movements in Apple's supply chain. DigiTimes' unnamed sources said a company named General Interface Solution "is expected to land more LCM (LCD module orders) for the new computer."

    Apple was not immediately available to comment on the report.

    See the full report at DigiTimes.

