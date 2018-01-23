Apple is said be planning a new 13-inch MacBook later this year

Apple will launch a new entry-level MacBook during the second half of this year, according to DigiTimes.



Currently, Apple's entry-level laptop computer is the 13-inch MacBook Air. Apple refreshed the components inside the MacBook Air in 2017 — such as the processors — but hasn't updated other features — like the display — in years.

Apple's other 12-inch MacBook computers cost hundreds of dollars more than the MacBook Air, but also have sharper screens and newer hardware designs.

DigiTimes has an on-again off-again record but often follows movements in Apple's supply chain. DigiTimes' unnamed sources said a company named General Interface Solution "is expected to land more LCM (LCD module orders) for the new computer."

Apple was not immediately available to comment on the report.

