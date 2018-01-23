There's an acceptance that the OPEC deal should extend beyond 2018, Saudi energy minister says

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's energy minister urged global oil producers to extend their cooperation beyond 2018. Speaking to reporters ahead of an OPEC joint ministerial committee, Khalid al-Falih also raised the prospect of a new form of agreement rather than continuing with the same level of production cuts.



It was the first time OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia had publicly suggested a new form of coordination among oil producers after 2018.



The current deal, struck by OPEC and 10 other allied producers, is scheduled to last throughout the calendar year. It is thought to have supported the recent oil price rally and helped to clear a global supply overhang.