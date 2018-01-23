Tuesday, billionaire co-founder of Patrón Spirits International John Paul Dejoria sold his 70 percent stake in the tequila business to Bacardi Limited in a $5.1 billion deal, according to Forbes, which is expected to close in the first half of 2018.

DeJoria is now worth about $3.4 billion, though it is still unclear how the sale of Patron will impact his net worth. His wealth is thanks largely to Patrón and Paul Mitchell Systems, the hair care company he co-founded, which has estimated yearly revenues of more than $1 billion.

But this billionaire is self made. There was a time when the serial entrepreneur struggled to afford a 99-cent happy hour margarita. Back then, he ordered it for the complimentary chips and salsa, which were dinner.

"The salsa was my vegetable," he tells CNBC.

As a kid growing up near Los Angeles, DeJoria would help his family make ends meet selling newspapers and Christmas cards, and later he was a door-to-door salesman, at times living out of his car.