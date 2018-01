During a stop on John Legend's Darkness and Light tour, Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen kicked back in a private mansion in Shawnee, Kansas and of course, they shared the experience on Instagram.

Legend posted a video of himself, Teigen and their daughter, Luna, relaxing on an outdoor swing the size of a bed. "Thanks to the good people at @Airbnb for gifting me and my family a home away from home on tour!" he captioned it. "So nice to have a kitchen, a backyard, and a swinging patio couch!"