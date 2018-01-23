Snapchat is going to let you share Stories on Twitter and Facebook, in hopes of sparking new growth

Snapchat users will soon be able to share Stories outside the app to Facebook and Twitter in an effort to spark growth on the social media app.

Users will be able to share Stories to their linked social media accounts, or through text or email with a link to a webpage where people who don't have the app can view the message.

Snap launched Stories in 2014 as a way to share photos and videos with all of your followers at once. The updates live on the app for 24 hours and can be replayed, unlike messages sent to a single user which disappear after opening.

The feature will be available to users who've already received the redesigned Snapchat app starting Wednesday and roll out over the next few weeks.

It's Snap's first practical partnership with fellow social media companies, Facebook and Twitter, which CEO Evan Spiegel has made a point to distance the company from in the past.