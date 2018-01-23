Tell-tale signs that your partner is guilty of financial infidelity

When financial advisor Neal Van Zutphen recently met with new prospective clients, a married couple, the meeting did not go as planned.

The process of going through their financial records prompted the husband to reveal a secret he had been keeping from his wife: $60,000 in credit card debt.

The debts had ballooned during a job transition to supplement the household's cash flow and to pay a business consultant.

"It was probably my most emotionally charged client session in 35 years," said Van Zutphen, president and founder of Intrinsic Wealth Counsel in Tempe, Arizona.

Keeping financial secrets from your spouse or significant other has a name: financial infidelity.

And chances are, suspicions that your partner is not being fully honest with you about money is affecting your relationship, according to a new report from CreditCards.com.

Just 52 percent of individuals polled by the website believe their significant other is honest with them when it comes to money. Meanwhile, 61 percent said they are fully honest with their partner about their finances.

And 31 percent of survey respondents said keeping credit cards and other accounts from a partner is worse than physical infidelity.

The reasons for the dishonesty around finances range from failure to communicate to straight up deceit.

Financial professionals who handle these situations regularly say there are some tell-tale signals to watch out for.