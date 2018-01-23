    ×

    Trump is taking a big group to Davos: Read the full list

    • Trump administration officials will leave for the World Economic Forum in Switzerland on Tuesday and Wednesday.
    • Trump plans to meet with representatives from European companies about boosting investment in the United States, said Gary Cohn.
    Cohn: When the US grows, so does the world   

    President Donald Trump heads to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week with a large American delegation in tow.

    The U.S. group, which will leave Tuesday and Wednesday, will meet with business and government officials in Davos to discuss issues such as trade, border security and cybersecurity, according to the White House.

    "We want the world to invest in America and create jobs for hardworking Americans," White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn told reporters on Tuesday.

    Trump wants to "remind the world that we are open for business," Cohn added.

    Aside from giving remarks to those gathered at the forum, Trump plans to attend a reception featuring government officials, Cohn said. He will meet with representatives from European companies that have a footprint in the U.S., the advisor added.

    Here's the U.S. group traveling to Switzerland:

    • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
    • Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross
    • Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta
    • Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao
    • Energy Secretary Rick Perry
    • Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
    • U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer
    • U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green
    • National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins
    • Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb
    • Homeland security advisor Tom Bossert
    • White House advisor and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner
    • White House advisor Chris Liddell

    Other officials who will go to Switzerland but are not part of the official delegation include White House chief of staff John Kelly, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, national security advisor H.R. McMaster and Cohn.

    The forum in Switzerland focuses largely on finding shared solutions to global economic and security issues. Those themes appear to contrast with many of the protectionist, isolationist policies Trump preached as a candidate.

    Trump's campaign for president shunned many of the things broadly preached by his predecessors in the White House, including free trade and a global security presence. He ran on pledges to change or scrap trade deals brokered by past presidents and to look out for the "forgotten men and women" of the United States.

    Cohn said Tuesday that Trump believes in "America First," but "not alone."

    Earlier, Trump said he would use his time at Davos to urge "people to come and spend their money in the good ol' USA."

