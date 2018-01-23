Trump is taking a big group to Davos: Read the full list

Cohn: When the US grows, so does the world 2 Hours Ago | 01:46

President Donald Trump heads to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week with a large American delegation in tow.

The U.S. group, which will leave Tuesday and Wednesday, will meet with business and government officials in Davos to discuss issues such as trade, border security and cybersecurity, according to the White House.

"We want the world to invest in America and create jobs for hardworking Americans," White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn told reporters on Tuesday.

Trump wants to "remind the world that we are open for business," Cohn added.

Aside from giving remarks to those gathered at the forum, Trump plans to attend a reception featuring government officials, Cohn said. He will meet with representatives from European companies that have a footprint in the U.S., the advisor added.

Here's the U.S. group traveling to Switzerland: