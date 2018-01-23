Uber is working on delivering a better quality of service for its users around the world.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said he wanted to ensure Uber could "truly stand for safety" at a time when it was developing a new system to enhance its passengers' experience.



"We want to allow the user to opt-in to a higher level of service because right now the only higher level of service that we define is a nicer car ... And I think the car and service are two different things so we have to bring much more fidelity into our system and we are very, very early on that path," he said.



Khosrowshahi, who joined the pioneer of ride-hailing services last August, has pledged to make a clean break with the U.S. company's past practices. The San Francisco firm is recovering from a massive data breach, regulatory scrutiny and a damaging workplace culture report.



Uber's range of different ride-hailing services are active in more than 80 countries and almost 700 cities, the company claims, though Khosrowshahi has been hamstrung by the ongoing fallout from decisions taken by his predecessor and the firm's co-founder, Travis Kalanick.