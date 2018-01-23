VISIT CNBC.COM

These are the top 10 best countries in the world

This panorama was taken from the top of the Zurich's Grossmunster Cathedral. This aerial view shows Zurich's old town bordering the Limmat River.
Carl Larson | Getty Images
For the second consecutive year, Switzerland is the world's best country, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

In order to help people understand how nations are perceived on a global scale, over 21,000 respondents were asked to evaluate 80 countries by ranking them according to 65 attributes. Among those were economic influence, power, citizenship and quality of life, which collectively helped determine each country's success as a modern nation.

The rankings are part of an analysis project called the 2018 Best Countries Report, conducted now for three years by the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and global consumer insights firm Y&R's BAV Group.

"The Best Countries report speaks to the effect a nation's brand can have on its economic prosperity and perceived standing in the world," Wharton professor of marketing David Reibstein said in a statement.

Y&R Global CEO David Sable added that nations need to think carefully about their brand appeal and show off qualities like innovation and compassion in order to set themselves apart.

"For the countries that rose to the top of this year's rankings, it is once again clear that military vigor and economic power are no longer the key determinants to a country's brand success," Y&R Global CEO David Sable said in a statement.

Here are the top 10 best countries as detailed in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report:

10. Netherlands

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, best countries to headquarter a corporation, raising kids, travel alone, most transparent countries, green living, women.

9. France

Also in the top 10 best countries for: cultural influence, power, heritage & richest traditions, most influential, education, starting a career.

8. United States

Also in the top 10 best countries for: cultural influence, entrepreneurship, power, most forward-looking, most influential, education.

7. Australia

Also in the top 10 best countries for: cultural influence, most modern, quality of life, most-forward looking, best countries to headquarter a corporation, raising kids, traveling alone, green living, investing in, education, retiring comfortably, women.

6. Sweden

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, cultural influence, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, best countries to headquarter a corporation, raising kids, transparency, green living, education, retiring comfortably, women.

5. Japan

Also in the top 10 best countries for: cultural influence, entrepreneurship, power, up & coming economies, most-forward looking, most influential, green living, education.

4. United Kingdom

Also in the top 10 best countries for: cultural influence, entrepreneurship, power, starting a business, most forward-looking, most influential, transparency, education, starting a career.

3. Germany

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, power, most forward-looking, headquartering a corporation, most influential, transparency, green living, education, women.

2. Canada

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, starting a business, most forward-looking countries, headquartering a corporation, raising kids, transparency, green living, education, retiring comfortably, women.

1. Switzerland

Also in the top 10 best countries for: most business-friendly, cultural influence, most modern, entrepreneurship, quality of life, starting a business, most forward-looking countries, headquartering a corporation, raising kids, transparency, green living, education, retiring comfortably, women.

Along with the country rankings, respondents were also asked to share their opinions of major world leaders for the first time in the survey's three-year history. Although their opinions weren't factored into the countries' rankings, the results provided insight on their current issues.

Alphabet executive chairman Eric Schmidt was the most respected business leader, according to the report.

In terms of global leaders, nearly 60 percent of respondents disapproved of U.S. president Donald Trump. Second to Trump was Russian president Vladimir Putin, who had a 44 percent disapproval rate.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Germany's chancellor Angela Merkel were the most respected leaders.

