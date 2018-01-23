US futures post sharp gains after government shutdown averted

U.S. stock index futures rose sharply ahead of the Wall Street open on Tuesday, as investors reacted to the news that the government's three-day shutdown had ended.

Over the weekend, the U.S. government shut down after a bill that would have kept it funded was voted down in the Senate. This marked the first U.S. government shutdown since 2013.

Shutdown concerns lingered on Wall Street on Monday; however, by the end of yesterday's trade, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite all hit all-time highs after news emerged that the Senate had enough votes to stop the shutdown.

During yesterday's session, members of the Senate managed to secure a temporary arrangement to keep the U.S. government open until February 8. The chamber passed a stopgap bill by a margin of 81-18.

Consequently, the rally on Wall Street boosted markets in the Asia-Pacific and European regions Tuesday, leading to an uptick in U.S. stock futures.

While political news is expected to dominate sentiment, earnings and data will also be in focus.

Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Verizon, Kimberly-Clark, State Street, Capital One and United Continental are set to publish their latest financial figures.