    US futures post sharp gains after government shutdown averted

    • In earnings, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Verizon, Kimberly-Clark, State Street, and Capital One are set to report
    • By the end of Monday's trade, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite all hit all-time highs after news emerged that the Senate had enough votes to stop the shutdown.
    A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018.
    Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    U.S. stock index futures rose sharply ahead of the Wall Street open on Tuesday, as investors reacted to the news that the government's three-day shutdown had ended.

    Over the weekend, the U.S. government shut down after a bill that would have kept it funded was voted down in the Senate. This marked the first U.S. government shutdown since 2013.

    Shutdown concerns lingered on Wall Street on Monday; however, by the end of yesterday's trade, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite all hit all-time highs after news emerged that the Senate had enough votes to stop the shutdown.

    During yesterday's session, members of the Senate managed to secure a temporary arrangement to keep the U.S. government open until February 8. The chamber passed a stopgap bill by a margin of 81-18.

    Consequently, the rally on Wall Street boosted markets in the Asia-Pacific and European regions Tuesday, leading to an uptick in U.S. stock futures.

    While political news is expected to dominate sentiment, earnings and data will also be in focus.

    Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Verizon, Kimberly-Clark, State Street, Capital One and United Continental are set to publish their latest financial figures.

    In data news, the Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing survey is set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Richmond Fed Survey of Manufacturing Activity at 10 a.m. ET.

    Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is expected to deliver remarks at the introduction for Michael Moskow, during the Chicago Council of Global Affairs conference on "The Future of Monetary Policy: Embracing the Unconventional" in Chicago. Moskow is the vice chair at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

    Elsewhere, oil prices edged higher, following news that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had revised its outlook on the world economic growth upwards for this year and next.

