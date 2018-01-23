US stocks set to open mixed after 3-day government shutdown ends

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning following record closes for the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq after votes to end the government shutdown. The Dow is having its best January since 1989, the S&P 500 since 1997. None of the major averages has fallen in back-to-back sessions yet in 2018. (CNBC)

Netflix (NFLX) stock was 8 percent higher premarket this morning, pushing the market cap of the company above $100 billion for the first time. The streaming giant reported gaining more customers than Wall Street expected during the holiday season. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) is linking CEO Elon Musk's compensation to the automaker's performance. Tesla said Musk will get no guaranteed compensation of any kind, and his pay will be based on various market cap and operational milestones. (NY Times)

There are no economic reports on today's calendar, but earnings will be in focus with Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV) and Verizon (VZ) set to report this morning. United Continental (UAL) is among those reporting after the bell. (CNBC)