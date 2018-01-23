US tax overhaul is a short-term sugar high, says CEO of the world's largest courier

The recent changes to the U.S. tax system are a short-term sugar high that will not fix the economy, the CEO of the world's largest courier service said Tuesday.

Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum, Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post criticized the reduction of individual and corporate tax rates in the U.S. as he believes these will create bigger gaps in the country's budget.

"These measures have limited short-term impact," he said. "Governments should look like companies in the fundamentals: So it's about infrastructure of a country; it's about education of the people in the country; it's about free trade; it's about a balanced budget."

"If the tax reform leads to higher budget deficits, it might be good for the next 12 months but there will be a bill later on," Appel told a panel in Switzerland.

In December, U.S. policymakers approved a new tax bill which saw the corporate tax rate drop from 35 percent to 21 percent and it's predicted to boost consumer spending and U.S. growth.

Other CEOs welcomed the changes in the U.S. Speaking on the same panel, Tidjane Thiam, chief executive officer of Credit Suisse, said these were the boost that the global economy needed at this point in time.