Teenage bitcoin millionaire Erik Finman, 19, has advice for young people looking to invest in the cryptocurrency: "Find what you're good at, and find a way to make money doing it."

"This is crucial for young people," he writes on Twitter. "Establishing an extra stream of income will allow you to start investing earlier."

Finman currently owns 401 bitcoins, which he confirmed with CNBC Make It, or over $4.4 million at the rate of $11,182 a coin. The teenager began investing in bitcoin in May 2011, after receiving a $1,000 gift from his grandmother at age 12.

Finman tells Forbes that his knack for politics is actually what got him interested in bitcoin initially. "[I] saw this as an incredible way to transcend the financial system including Wall Street," he tells the magazine.

However, notable financial experts like Warren Buffett have warned against investing in bitcoin.

"In terms of cryptocurrencies, generally, I can say with almost certainty that they will come to a bad ending," the billionaire investor told CNBC.

Other bitcoin millionaires have also warned against sinking money into bitcoin, nothing that it's not secure and has no real value. But Finman refutes that claim.

he writes that people often say, "Bitcoin isn't real, it's just numbers on a computer screen!"

The millionaire argues that the dollars in your bank account are also just numbers on a screen. "Bitcoin is just as real as fiat money, except Bitcoin can't be printed endlessly," he writes.

The teenager remains optimistic about bitcoin's prospects and advises other young people to take part in the crypto-craze. "What I love about Bitcoin is that instead of some rich old guy on Wall Street. Young poor people are the ones getting rich," he writes on Twitter.