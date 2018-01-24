A weaker dollar is good for the US, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. is open for business and welcomed a weaker dollar, saying that it would benefit the country.

Speaking at a press conference at the World Economic Forum in Davos Wednesday, he made a bid for investment into the U.S., saying the government was committed to growth of 3 percent or higher.

On the eve President Donald Trump's arrival at the event, he said that the U.S. delegation to Davos was its largest ever. "(The) size of the delegation to Davos this year is testament to the scale of Trump's work over the past year," Mnuchin said.

"What's happening in the U.S. (is a) reflection of programs being put in place. As we look at U.S. growth, it continues to look quite good and is a very attractive place to invest," he added.

The dollar dipped slightly after his comments and hit a session low, with the dollar index slipping 0.47 percent for the day. The British pound climbed to a post-Brexit vote high shortly after 8:30 a.m. London time.

Mnuchin iterated that his country is "absolutely" committed to free and fair trade, according to the Associated Press. He added that strong U.S. growth was good for the economy and that there was no inconsistency with Trump's "America First" agenda, according to the news agency.

—Reuters contributed to this report.