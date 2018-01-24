If you've ever struggled to access your medical information, like a lab test or immunization, Apple is trying to make your life easier.

On Wednesday, the company is releasing the test version of a new product that lets users download their health records, store them safely and show them to a doctor, caregiver or friend.

"We view the future as consumers owning their own health data," Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams said in an interview with CNBC.

It all works when a user opens the iPhone's health app, navigates to the health record section, and, on the new tool, adds a health provider. From there, the user taps to connect to Apple's software system and data start streaming into the service. Patients will get notified via an alert if new information becomes available.