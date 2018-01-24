Asia markets trade mixed as the dollar remains on the back foot

The dollar remained on the back foot after tumbling overnight following U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments that a weaker greenback was good for the country.
At 8:35 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, was steady at 89.322 after falling to a fresh three-year low overnight. Against the yen, the dollar traded below the 110 handle at 109.36, but was off Wednesday's low of 108.95.
The euro, meanwhile, stood at $1.2388 after trading as high as $1.2415 overnight. The moves in the euro also came ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rates decision on Thursday during Europe hours.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross later told CNBC that Mnuchin's remarks should not be seen as advocacy for a weaker dollar. Ross also said there was a "good chance" that U.S. renegotiation efforts in NAFTA talks would turn out well.
Those developments came after President Donald Trump approved tariffs against imported solar cells and certain washing machines. The move, while seen as having a small economic impact for now, had raised some concerns over future trade moves in the region. South Korea and China also spoke out against the tariffs earlier in the week.
On the energy front, oil prices extended gains after rising to their highest levels since December 2014 on Wednesday. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.76 percent to trade at $66.10 per barrel. Brent crude, which had yet to trade, tacked on 57 cents to settle at $70.53 in the previous session.