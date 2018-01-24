Asia markets trade mixed as the dollar remains on the back foot

Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.31 percent in early trade, with recent earnings reports in focus.

Shares of SK Hynix rose 1.1 percent after the chipmaker announced Thursday that fourth-quarter operating profit came in at a record high of 4.47 trillion won ($4.42 billion). Annual operating profit for 2017, meanwhile, stood at a record 13.7 trillion won ($12.9 billion), which the company attributed to a rapid growth in overall memory demand.

Meanwhile, Posco stock fell 1.16 percent after the steelmaker reported earnings on Wednesday.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down by 0.18 percent on weakness in most sectors except for energy and materials. Gold producers were up 2.47 percent after the metal's prices rose to their highest levels in one and a half years on the softer dollar.

The heavily-weighted financials sector traded lower for the most part.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday despite touching all-time highs earlier in the session. The moves came as markets focused on a mix of corporate earnings, trade war concerns and the broad decline in the U.S. currency.