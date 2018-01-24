    ×

    Asia markets trade mixed as the dollar remains on the back foot

    • Major Asian indexes traded mixed early on Thursday
    • The dollar remained on the back foot after tumbling overnight on comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin
    • Oil prices rose to their highest levels since December 2014 overnight

    Major indexes in Asia traded mixed early on Thursday while the dollar remained on the back foot after tumbling in the last session.

    Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.87 percent, with most sectors — including automakers, technology, manufacturing and financials — trading in negative territory. Major exporters traded lower following the dollar's overnight fall against the yen. Fanuc Manufacturing declined 2.08 percent and Nintendo lost 1.21 percent.

    The Nikkei 225 had notched a fresh 26-year high earlier in the week, but closed in negative territory in the last session. The index has gained around 2.8 percent year-to-date.

    Over in South Korea, the Kospi rose 0.31 percent in early trade, with recent earnings reports in focus.

    Shares of SK Hynix rose 1.1 percent after the chipmaker announced Thursday that fourth-quarter operating profit came in at a record high of 4.47 trillion won ($4.42 billion). Annual operating profit for 2017, meanwhile, stood at a record 13.7 trillion won ($12.9 billion), which the company attributed to a rapid growth in overall memory demand.

    Meanwhile, Posco stock fell 1.16 percent after the steelmaker reported earnings on Wednesday.

    Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 edged down by 0.18 percent on weakness in most sectors except for energy and materials. Gold producers were up 2.47 percent after the metal's prices rose to their highest levels in one and a half years on the softer dollar.

    The heavily-weighted financials sector traded lower for the most part.

    U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday despite touching all-time highs earlier in the session. The moves came as markets focused on a mix of corporate earnings, trade war concerns and the broad decline in the U.S. currency.

    Dollar on the back foot

    The dollar remained on the back foot after tumbling overnight following U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments that a weaker greenback was good for the country.

    At 8:35 a.m. HK/SIN, the dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of rivals, was steady at 89.322 after falling to a fresh three-year low overnight. Against the yen, the dollar traded below the 110 handle at 109.36, but was off Wednesday's low of 108.95.

    The euro, meanwhile, stood at $1.2388 after trading as high as $1.2415 overnight. The moves in the euro also came ahead of the European Central Bank's interest rates decision on Thursday during Europe hours.

    Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross later told CNBC that Mnuchin's remarks should not be seen as advocacy for a weaker dollar. Ross also said there was a "good chance" that U.S. renegotiation efforts in NAFTA talks would turn out well.

    Those developments came after President Donald Trump approved tariffs against imported solar cells and certain washing machines. The move, while seen as having a small economic impact for now, had raised some concerns over future trade moves in the region. South Korea and China also spoke out against the tariffs earlier in the week.

    On the energy front, oil prices extended gains after rising to their highest levels since December 2014 on Wednesday. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.76 percent to trade at $66.10 per barrel. Brent crude, which had yet to trade, tacked on 57 cents to settle at $70.53 in the previous session.

    What's on tap

    The economic calendar for Thursday is fairly light (all times in HK/SIN):

    • 3:00 p.m.: Bank Negara Malaysia rates decision
    • 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong trade data

