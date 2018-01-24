Here’s the best credit card if you have bad or no credit

If you've earned a high credit score, choosing the best credit card for your lifestyle means wading through dozens of options. But if you have bad credit, or none at all, your pool of options is decidedly smaller.

Financial services site WalletHub worked with a team of experts to crunch the numbers and determine which cards lead the pack in various categories for 2018, including ones catering to those without good credit.

If the issue is simply that your credit history is limited, WalletHub recommends the Capital One Platinum Credit Card. This card has fraud protection and no annual fee. After five months of making monthly payments on time, users get access to a higher credit line.

But if your credit history is spotty, WalletHub's pick is the Discover It Secured Credit Card with no annual fee. This card offers 2 percent cash back at restaurants and gas stations up to $1,000, plus 1 percent cash back on everything else. At the end of the first year, all cash back earned is doubled as well.