Self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta reveals a major way people block their own success

One of your biggest hindrances to achieving success is throwing in the towel too quickly, according to self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta, who stars in CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer," has an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion and is CEO of restaurant and hospitality corporation Landry's. In this week's episode, the billionaire meets with the co-founders of K&N Custom Granite, Gus and Jessica Trevino, a mom and pop shop that supplies granite and remodeling designs for residential and commercial properties.

The Houston-based business was hit hard during Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and is still feeling the effects months later. "All the streets around us were flooded. So we were stranded at the house," Gus tells Fertitta. Although most of the surrounding businesses were damaged by the flood, Gus and his wife Jessica say they were "blessed" that water did not enter their shop.

However, their business incurred financial damages in other ways. Prior to the storm, says Gus, they had jobs lined up that needed to be completed. "And we couldn't," he says. After the storm, the business was forced to shut down for almost three weeks, which led to a loss of $15,000 to $18,000.

Since then, it's been hard for them to make up those lost funds, especially since they have a small niche shop. "So if we're slow," says Gus, "it kills us."