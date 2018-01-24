Billionaire Ray Dalio shares his best career advice for 20-somethings

Want to get ahead in your career?

Billionaire Ray Dalio offers the following advice to today's 20-somethings: "Work in an idea meritocracy."

An idea meritocracy is a place "where you can always ask the questions that you need to ask and challenge the ideas and not be held as a lackey to a boss but instead as a partner, so that you can learn and grow and have a say," the Bridgewater Associates founder told CNBC Make It at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

In this kind of culture, great ideas can come from anywhere — not just the boss — and they are thoroughly debated so that the strongest ones win.

"It's so important for your own personal development and self-actualization," Dalio says. "Otherwise, you're going to learn to follow rather than think for yourself."

This type of environment is good for you and the business, he says. "When the best ideas win out, that's better for the company."